What Are Vengeance Points and How to Use Them in The First Berserker: Khazan

When it comes to challenging games like The First Berserker: Khazan, players need to count on everything beneficial in order to stand a chance against the tough times ahead. However, many title in the genre are not exactly straightforward with their systems and mechanics, and if you are wondering just what Vengeance Points are and how to use them in The First Berserker: Khazan, we are here to help.

What are Vengeance Points in The First Berserker: Khazan?

This particular in-game item or currency is not obvious at first, and players will have to jump through some of the menus in order to discover their existence and importance to the gameplay in The First Berserker: Khazan.

Essentially, throughout each of the levels in the game, you will stumble upon items and memories that have been lost in time. This can be a fallen corpse with a faint, red trail emanating out of it, or important letters and records that you can pick up as items found in the world. Each time Khazan interacts with these items, a single Vengeance Point will be added to your pool.

How to Use Vengeance Points in The First Berserker: Khazan

It is likely you will accrue a number of Vengeance Points in the game before you even know you can benefit from them. This can be done so by visiting any of the Blade Nexus in the game, with the one at The Crevice being the obvious choice.

Here, pick the option for Khazan’s Memories. This will also show you the aforementioned number of possible Vengeance Points that can be gotten from items and corpses, and let you check them in detail to gain more insight into the story. If there are any missing for a particular level, the menu will display an empty slot so you know how many you are still short of.

More importantly, by pressing Square/X, you can access the Upgrade Stats menu. This is where you can spend your hard-earned Vengeance Points on permanent buffs for Khazan. With increasing costs, you can bolster his Stamina Damage, Standard Damage, and Damage Multiplier stats to make it easier in subsequent fights.

It is important to use this system as soon as you have enough Vengeance Points, as you will only stand to benefit rather than just sitting on a large number of said points. This way, you can ensure you are always in the best shape possible to take on the trials ahead and the many difficult bosses standing in your way.

That’s everything you need to know about what Vengeance Points are and how to use them in The First Berserker: Khazan. For more assistance with the game, please search The Escapist.

