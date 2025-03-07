What Bussing Is in Marvel Rivals & How To Catch It

Sadly, as great as Marvel Rivals is, there are people who take advantage of it. That’s why NetEase Games allows its players to report suspicious characters. Well, there’s a new reason to report, and it’s causing some confusion. Here’s what “Bussing” is in Marvel Rivals and how to catch it.

Recommended Videos

What Is Bussing in Marvel Rivals?

Image Source: NetEase

When you go to report a player in Marvel Rivals, the game provides a list of options, including things like “Throwing,” “Griefing,” and more. They’re all common gaming terms, but the latest update added another term, “Bussing.” Unfortunately, it’s not a way for you to complain about someone eating on the mic. Instead, it’s a way to describe someone who joins up with a team of cheaters to boost their stats.

Marvel Rivals confirmed this after a confused gamer reached out about a new term. Taking to Reddit, user Kaimega13 posted a response they received from Marvel Rivals (via Dexerto). “‘Bussing’ typically refers to players intentionally teaming up with cheaters to boost their game rankings,” it reads. “If you notice any related anomalies, you can report the player by selecting the option.” That sounds all well and good, but it’s important for you to know what to look out for so you can report Bussing properly.

Related: How To Shatter the Bloodstorm One Statue in Marvel Rivals (Ruined Idol Achievement)

How To Catch Bussing in Marvel Rivals

Catching a team of cheaters isn’t all that difficult in Marvel Rivals. After watching a killcam or two, you’ll start to realize there’s something fishy going on with the other team. Their shots may be a little too accurate, or they might move in a way that doesn’t seem natural. In any case, once you catch onto their game, you can quickly report them. However, some members of the team may not be guilty of cheating.

To catch Bussing in Marvel Rivals, you’re probably going to have to take one for the team. Stick around in the match as long as you can and investigate the enemy team’s movements and actions. If you come across a player or two that doesn’t appear to be gaming the system, it’s possible they’re just along for the ride. However, it’s just as likely that they ended up on a cheater’s team, so don’t start reporting anyone and everyone for Bussing. Take your time and send messages in the chat to learn more about the other team.

And that’s what Bussing is in Marvel Rivals and how to catch it. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to earn Galacta’s Power Cosmic fast in the hero shooter.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy