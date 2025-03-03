What Did Belinda Hear in Her Room in The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 3?

Things usually happen for a reason in The White Lotus, which is why it’s important to pay attention to little details, even if they might not seem important in the moment. If you’re wondering what Belinda heard in her room to freak her out in The White Lotus Season 3, here’s what you need to know.

What Did Belinda Hear in The White Lotus Season 3?

Towards the end of the third episode of The White Lotus Season 3, Pornchai walks Belinda back to her room before leaving. As Belinda sits down, she seems to hear something that leaves her a little freaked out. She mutters to herself, “What is that?” and we get shots of her window and bathroom, but not much else.

If you watch the episode with closed captions on, you’ll see that Belinda actually heard creaking sounds within her hotel room. It’s not actually clear whether the creaking came from inside her room, or from outside but very close by.

Either way, she heard the creaking sounds and was a little shaken up by it. And that’s where the scene ends.

What Was the Point of the Scene?

So what exactly was causing the creaking? We don’t know. Could’ve been a monkey. Could’ve been Greg skulking around, looking to murder her because he’s a damn murderer. Could be nothing at all.

I’m sure this will become clear by the end of the series, but I believe there are two possibilities regarding the meaning of this scene:

It’s a warning that Belinda’s in danger.

It’s a sign that Belinda is very vigilant and aware of her surroundings, and she won’t go down easily.

We already know that someone’s dying by the end of the season, and this scene definitely puts Belinda near the top of the list. We’ve seen her question Greg in front of Chloe, Chelsea, and Rick, and that’s not good for him. If Greg decides that Belinda’s a threat, he could try to have her killed. The scene could be foreshadowing that Belinda isn’t safe.

Alternatively, it could also be meant to show us that Belinda is observant. The creaking sounds were honestly so soft I would’ve missed them completely without closed captions. This scene could be there to show us that Belinda is very aware of things going on around her, which means that if she was a murder target, it’ll take a lot for her to go down.

And that’s all you need to know about what Belinda heard in her room in The White Lotus Season 3. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the show, including why Rick released the snakes, and the meaning behind Victoria’s dream.

