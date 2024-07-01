What Did Helaena Forgive Alicent For in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3?

While House of the Dragon may not be quite as subtle or clever as Game of Thrones, it does have a few moments of poignancy as well. If you’re wondering exactly what Helaena is forgiving Alicent for in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3, here’s what you need to know.

Why Did Helaena Forgive Alicent in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3?

In the third episode of House of the Dragon season 2, Helaena and Alicent have a brief scene together. Just before the scene ends, Helaena tells Alicent that she forgives her. It’s never explicitly explained in the show, but it’s likely that Helaena is forgiving Alicent for sleeping with Criston Cole, which was probably the direct cause of the Kingsguard failing to be present to protect Jaehaerys.

If you recall, when Helaena fled the scene of the Blood and Cheese murder, she ran straight to Alicent’s room only to find her being intimate with Criston Cole. The two have never spoken about the incident since then, and this is the first time Helaena has acknowledged it all.

Alicent asks what Helaena is forgiving her for, but Helaena only insists that she forgives her. The scene ends, and it looks like Helaena will likely continue to keep Alicent’s secret of maintaining a relationship with Criston Cole. Whether this has any consequences later on, though, remains to be seen.

And as for why Helaena chooses to forgive her, we can only speculate. It could be that she realizes that Jaehaerys’ death will ultimately have no bearing on what happens from now, and that it doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things.

