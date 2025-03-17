What Did the Russian Girls Say in The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 5?

Episode 5 of The White Lotus Season 3, titled Full-Moon Party, was a pretty exciting one with a lot of moving parts. Not least the which was the proper introduction of Valentin’s friends. If you’re wondering what the Russian girls were saying in The White Lotus Season 3, here’s what you need to know.

What Were the Russian Girls Saying in The White Lotus Season 3?

While Jaclyn, Kate, and Laurie were at the club with Valentin’s friends in The White Lotus Season 3, three Russian women walk up to their table and start picking a fight with Aleksei. They’re speaking entirely in Russian, but the main woman said something to the effect of Aleksei having been dodging her calls since 5 p.m., and she asked if the three white women were the reason why he wasn’t picking up. She also accused Aleksei of hiding in her house, and called the three women prostitutes.

From that short bit of dialogue, we can probably surmise that the Russian woman was involved with Aleksei in some way, probably his girlfriend. Her mentioning the house, followed by Aleksei slamming the table, could also imply that he’s involved in some criminal activity which is why he’s hiding. Maybe he really is one of the burglars who robbed the hotel store back in episode 2? He does have that snake tattoo, after all.

Either way, Valentin brushes off the conversation and lets Aleksei handle it, while the girls just assume that the Russian women were Aleksei’s jilted lovers. This certainly lends credence to the theory that Aleksei and Vlad are shady as hell, and are probably looking to exploit the women in some way.

Hopefully that clears up any confusion about what the Russian girls were saying in The White Lotus Season 3. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the series.

