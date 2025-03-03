What Did Victoria’s Dream Mean in The White Lotus Season 3?

Mike White loves to play around with imagery and foreshadowing in The White Lotus, and Season 3 has been no exception. The third episode, in particular, leans hard into this. Here’s what you need to know about Victoria’s dream in The White Lotus Season 3.

Recommended Videos

Victoria’s Dream in The White Lotus Season 3 Explained

To put it succinctly, Victoria’s dream is a premonition of things to come. She senses that the Ratliff family is in danger, represented by the tsunami rushing towards her and the family house.

In the third episode of The White Lotus Season 3, aptly titled The Meaning of Dreams, we open with a shot of Victoria on the beach. It’s just before sunrise it seems, and we see a full shot of the Ratliff house behind her. Her children are also on the beach a little ways away from her.

Victoria is wrapped in a towel, and she steps into the ocean as a tsunami comes crashing towards her. Before we see what happens next, Victoria wakes up.

If we take into account everything that we know about the Ratliff family so far, this dream makes sense as premonition. Here’s a rundown of everything that could possibly destroy the Ratliff family this season:

Tim’s involvement in money laundering and bribery, which could leave the family with nothing financially.

The weird incestuous dynamics of the Ratliff kids, which could destroy the family in a different, more sinister and emotional way.

The first one’s pretty easy to understand. Tim’s in trouble with the law. The lawyers are now involved. Depending on how that goes (and it looks like it could go pretty badly), the Ratliff family could lose their company and their wealth.

The second one is a lot harder to quantify. Clearly there’s something very strange going on with the kids and Victoria. Victoria enables Saxon’s creepy behavior, Lochy is showing signs of being closeted and secretly gay while also checking out his brother every now and then, Saxon makes comments about his sister’s sex life. Lots of red flags to unpack here. This won’t destroy the family in a financial, quantifiable way, but it could do a lot of emotional damage.

Put those things together, and you’ve got a tsunami of trouble headed towards the Ratliffs.

And that’s what Victoria’s dream was all about in The White Lotus Season 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy