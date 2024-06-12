What Does Fractured by the Witness Mean in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 can throw a lot of different words at you as you play through the many quests and activities on offer. One of the mechanics that might just be slowing you down is “Fractured by the Witness.”

Fractured by the Witness, Explained

Fractured by the Witness is a debuff that can show up in the Microcosm Exotic Trace Rifle quest. This can really mess things up for you and your team, so be careful with it.

The Fracture debuff can stack up to a total of 10 times. When it reaches 7 stacks, you won’t be able to move very well, and your mobility skills will stop working. When you get to the 10 stacks, you will die. The good news is that other players can interact with you to take the buff off you.

You can trade the buff back and forth at 6 stacks and never suffer any ill effects from it at all. The trick here is to stay close to teammates, work through the sections together, and then hand the debuff back and forth as necessary.

