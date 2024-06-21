What Does “Somewhere a Great Rune Has Broken” Mean in Elden Ring?

FromSoftware fans will be used to see cryptic things in the game. Most of the time, we can fight the urge to do a little digging, but when something seems like it might just kill you, you can be forgiven for doing some sleuthing. If you have seen a message in Elden Ring that says, “Somewhere a great rune has broken,” this is what that means.

Somewhere a great rune has broken…

Please be advised that some pretty big spoilers will be lurking ahead.

This is not the complete phrase that you will see in the game, which is “Somewhere a great rune has broken, and so too has a powerful charm.” This message will pop up on the screen when you are getting close to the Shadow Keep in the Scadu Altus section of the map. You will also hear a great cracking gong, along with golden sparks seeming to fall from the sky.

This is basically a change in the game state, as will often happen in FromSoftware games. It is not quite the “before and after” vibe of something like Anor Londo in Dark Souls, but it’s important. The broken great rune was Miquella’s, and you can now enter an area that he had been protecting. If you had previously visited the Stone Coffin Fissure, you would have been unable to get inside. Now, you can return and explore the area properly and progress an important aspect of the story.

Before you do, you should also speak with all the NPCs that you have already met at this point. They are marked on the map (at least, most of the time), which makes them very easy to find. Leda will tell you that the spell has been broken, but that doesn’t affect her as she wasn’t grooving with Miquella because of the magic, she had true faith. She does wonder what the rest will do, and for good reason. She decides to root out anyone who might not be perfectly aligned with her own stance. Hornsent doesn’t really care; he just wants Messmer blood, so he will align with Miquella for as long as that remains likely.

Ansback is the one to watch. The man who told you he worked with Mohg is terrible at keeping secrets, and he is mad at you for killing Mohg and mad at Miquella for making off with his corpse. You will need to keep tracking down these characters to see what they are up to, and help them all with their own quests.

