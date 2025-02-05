Destiny 2 players are finally able to dive into another Episode with the release of Heresy. However, between excitement around the Star Wars items and new activities, a mystery is forming around a strange material in the game. So, what does the Curio of the Nine do in Destiny 2?

What Is Curio of the Nine in Destiny 2?

As you progress through Heresy, the third Final Shape release, you’re going to come across all kinds of new items, including new and old weapons. However, some players are discovering a strange material in their inventory called Curio of the Nine. Its description reads, “An enigmatic token of favor, containing markings of the Nine.”

The Nine, of course, are the strange beings that control Unknown Space, but despite the Curio of the Nine being tied to their lore, there’s not much else to go on. In fact, investigating the item in your inventory reveals that “The Nine do not wish to reveal the purpose for seeking your favor yet…”

So, the Nine are keeping everything close to the vest and forcing players to head to the internet to find answers. And that may be fun for players who are super invested in Destiny 2‘s lore and want to take in as much as possible, but it’s a bit of a nuisance to those who like to keep their inventory nice and organized and just want to focus on the action.

Can You Get Rid of Curio of the Nine in Destiny 2?

Like most items in Destiny 2, you can discard the Curio of the Nine after acquiring it. The only issue is that there’s no way to get it back. “While this item does not currently appear to have a purpose, guard it with your life – as it cannot be reacquired if discarded,” the item’s description explains.

That all sounds pretty dramatic, but if you’re at least a little bit familiar with Destiny 2 lore, you know that the Nine are not a group you want to mess with. So, it’s probably a good idea to hold onto the Curio of the Nine, at least for the duration of Heresy.

How Long Will Heresy Be in Destiny 2?

Despite Destiny 2 Episode: Heresy just kicking off on February 4th, 2025, the forced addition of an item to the inventory has some players wondering when they’ll be able to be rid of it. Thankfully, there’s an easy way to figure that out.

The important thing to remember about Episodes is that they typically have three Acts. Each one will run several weeks, sometimes even longer than a month. With that being the case, Heresy should conclude sometime in the summer of 2025. A specific end date has yet to be revealed, so it’s possible it could run into the fall, but based on past Episodes, that’s not a safe bet.

And that’s what the Curio of the Nine does in Destiny 2. If you’re looking for more, here are all of the 2025 Festival of the Lost skins and how to vote for them.

Destiny 2 is available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

