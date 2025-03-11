Making it through a level in the co-op game R.E.P.O. is a major accomplishment. And once you and your friends end up at the Service Station after your victory, you can buy different weapons and upgrades, including Energy Crystals. Here’s what Energy Crystals do in R.E.P.O. and how to get more.

What Are Energy Crystals in R.E.P.O.?

A shiny yellow crystal located at the Service Station, these helpful little rocks appear after completing the first level/location and cost anywhere between $7K up to $9K. The price is usually the cheapest at the beginning of the game when the difficulty is likely at its lowest, so if you managed to hit the ground running (didn’t get too battered by monsters), hopefully you will be able to stock up on them straight away.

Once you’ve invested in an Energy Crystal, it will spawn an Energy Container/Station inside your R.E.P.O. truck. This container is a game-changer, allowing you to recharge your tools, such as the Valuables or Extraction Tracker, by simply placing them inside. This not only reduces the need to purchase replacements but it also saves the team money in the long run. By placing your item in the bin next to the container – which is recognizable by its yellow lightning bolt – it will begin to recharge. Ready to take on the next Clown, Gnome or Shadow Child.

Energy Crystals will automatically appear in the container once bought (so no need to worry that they aren’t in the truck waiting for you like some other items) and will lose energy the more they are used. The crystals don’t have an unlimited lifespan and eventually break, meaning they must be replaced to continue to use the container. Roughly one crystal is strong enough to refill four of the battery sections of an item, and six crystals are enough to completely fill the Energy Container.

How To Get More Energy Crystals in R.E.P.O.

Crystals can only be purchased at the Service Station, but as previously mentioned, they can be extremely pricey. Loot and scavenge as many valuables as possible in each level to ensure you always have enough cash to stock up on those much-needed items. Only when you pass a level with enough money will the Taxman send you to the Service Station.

When finding yourself in a particularly difficult location, it’s sometimes a good idea to make it out with just enough in the bank to pass the level rather than losing your head. And your valuables.

And that’s what Energy Crystals do in R.E.P.O. and how to get more.

R.E.P.O. is available now on PC.

