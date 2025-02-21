What Gold Rush Is in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 & How To Activate It

Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2: Lawless is all about who controls the cash. The mob don, Fletcher Kane, has safehouses all around the map, and taking control of one offers a special reward. Here’s what Gold Rush is in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 and how to activate it.

What Is Gold Rush in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2?

Like previous seasons of Fortnite, Gold Bars are a major part of the action, with players being able to collect the currency and trade it in for things around the map. However, there’s a twist this season, as going after gold offers players the chance to activate Gold Rush, which increases speed, how fast the Pickaxe swings, and how much damage the Pickaxe does against structures.

Like a Boon or Medallions, Gold Rush is a major boost that gives players a leg up on the competition. It doesn’t last forever, of course, but it’s worth going after, and there are a couple of ways for players to take advantage of the new Fortnite feature.

How To Activate Gold Rush in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2

Unlike other abilities in the game, which can only be acquired one way, Gold Rush isn’t so stingy. Players who come across gold-infused water can take a quick dip and find themselves moving faster and hitting harder. There are several spots across the map that house gold-infused water, so there’s a good chance players will come across at least one per game.

Thankfully, those who are unable to take a swim still have a chance to activate Gold Rush in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2. Gold Veins, the source of Gold Bars on the Battle Royale Island, can now be found in the game, and mining them gives players the Gold Rush ability. The best place to find Gold Veins is in Shiny Shafts, where the Lawless mob don, Fletcher Kane, gets most of his supply. Just be careful because Kane has lots of allies and isn’t looking to lose any of his money to power-hungry players.

And that’s what Gold Rush is in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 and how to activate it. If you’re looking for more, here are all the rumored collaborations for the Lawless season.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

