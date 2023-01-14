You have tech questions, and we have answers. Warner Bros. Games’ Hogwarts Legacy has different graphics modes and settings available across PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X | S, and PC (as well as minimum, recommended, and maximum PC hardware system requirements), and we are here to explain them.

Graphics Modes and Settings for Hogwarts Legacy on PS5, Xbox, and PC

On PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, Hogwarts Legacy most prominently offers Fidelity mode and Performance mode. Fidelity mode targets 30 FPS with higher-fidelity graphics, while Performance mode targets 60 FPS with slightly lower-fidelity graphics. Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) tech is supported on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S on TVs that support that functionality.

Hogwarts Legacy PC players have a high range of control over their visual experience as expected, but one must consider PC system requirements to ensure you get the best gameplay experience. The type of PC hardware you own and the operating system it runs on will make a difference in how the graphics will appear.

Hogwarts Legacy PC Hardware System Requirements: Minimum to Max

Regardless of special graphics modes and settings, if you’re going to run Hogwarts Legacy on PC, you need to meet the hardware system requirements. Whether playing on a low-spec or powerful machine, you will require Windows 10, a 64-bit processor, DirectX 12, and 85 GB of storage. Beyond that, Hogwarts Legacy minimum requirements are as follows:

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2 GHz)

Next, recommended or “high” specs require the following:

Processor: Intel i7-8700 (3.2 Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 GHz)

Then here are the ultra specs:

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K (3.80 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.80 GHz)

Finally, these are the ultra 4K specs:

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K (3.80 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.80 GHz)

Those are the graphics modes and settings and hardware system requirements for Hogwarts Legacy on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC, but the game also has PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch among its platforms with separate release dates.