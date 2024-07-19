Played by Colby Minifie, Ashley is an original character added to Prime Video’s adaptation of The Boys, and has quickly become a favorite among fans. If you’re wondering just what happened to Ashley in The Boys Season 4, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Is Ashley Still Alive in The Boys Season 4?

First, let me assuage your fears. Ashley is most certainly still alive by the end of The Boys Season 4. After compiling a list of employees that have dirt on Homelander and The Seven, she also recognizes that it’s only a matter of time before the Supes come after her as well.

Immediately after delivering the list, she runs straight to Homelander’s apartment to grab a vial of Compound V and shoots it up. We see her lose her wig, and something starts happening to her cranial area before the scene ends, and that’s the last we see of Ashley in The Boys Season 4.

The fact that we didn’t explicitly see her die means that she’s certainly coming back in Season 5.

What are Ashley’s Powers?

Compound V is sure to give Ashley some pretty interesting powers in The Boys. With very limited information available to us, we can only speculate what they’ll be.

Considering that we see some sort of growth in her cranial area, and the fact that her entire role in the show has been centered around knowing everything and being the CEO of Vought, it could be a safe bet to say that her powers are going to enhance that aspect of her. She may very well get mind control powers, or become a Leader-type character that’s able to rival Sage.

If Prime wants to go a more comedic route, however, we could also potentially see powers that have to do with her hair. I, for one, wouldn’t be surprised if she got some sort of Medusa-like powers that juxtapose the hair loss she’s been suffering all this time.

And that’s everything you need to know about what happened to Ashley in The Boys Season 4 for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the show, including whether MM got recast.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy