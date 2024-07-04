What Happened To Brooke’s Daughter From Basketball Wives? Explained

Basketball Wives Season 11 returned to VH1 this week for the first time since the reunion episode in January. A major part of Brooke’s story this season has revolved around her grieving the tragic loss of her daughter, Kayla. What happened to Brooke’s daughter?

What Happened to Brooke’s Daughter in Basketball Wives?

Brooke’s daughter, Kayla Nicole Bailey, tragically lost her life in a car accident on September 25, 2022. She was riding in a Mercedes Benz S-Class alongside driver Julius Weaver traveling on Interstate 40 near Hollywood, Tennessee when the vehicle collided with the back of a tractor trailer that was stopped in the road due to an unrelated crash. Both Weaver and Bailey were fatally injured in the accident, with Bailey only being 25 years old at the time of the horrible tragedy.

Since the early episodes of Basketball Wives Season 11 (which began airing in October of last year), Brooke has been doing her best to deal with her debilitating loss. She has expressed her struggles offscreen as well, posting a number of messages on Instagram shortly after the tragedy in which she announced the passing of her daughter and paid tribute via heartfelt messages and shared photos.

Although Brooke appears to be coping as well as can be expected on Basketball Wives, she is still clearly struggling under the weight of her tremendous loss. On the one year anniversary of the tragedy, Brooke posted a thoughtful yet heartbreaking caption on Instagram noting that it has been her “hardest challenge not to give up.”

Brooke Has Honored the Memory of Kayla Bailey

In life, Kayla was a beautiful young woman who went by the alias “Pretty Black,” was business-minded even at such an early age, and was a certified hair stylist in Memphis at the time of her passing.

In honor of her firstborn daughter, Brooke has created a non-profit organization called KNB Life. The mission statement, as described on the webpage states that the company goal is to “give under privileged teens and young adults full scholarships to beauty institutions that we partner with to help fulfill their dreams and entrepreneurial aspirations.”

Basketball Wives airs Mondays at 7pm PT/ 10pm ET on VH1. The show is also available on multiple streaming platforms.

