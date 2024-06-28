The Boys, Hughie's father, eyes closed, in a hospital bed.
Category:
Movies & TV

What Happened to Hughie’s Mother and Father in the The Boys Comic, Explained

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Jun 28, 2024 07:39 am

The Boys Season 4 features the return of Hughie’s father, played by Simon Pegg. He’s not in a good place, and if you know anything about the show, he’s not guaranteed a happy ending. But just what happened to Hughie’s mother and father in The Boys comics?

Recommended Videos

What Happens to Hughie’s Mother and Father in The Boys Comics

In The Boys comics, Butcher tells Hughie that, in retaliation for Hughie visiting Mallory, he’s murdered Hughie’s mother and father, spiking the latter’s head on the front of his boat. However, this is revealed to be a lie, and Hughie’s mother and father live through the main comic run.

Unlike the show, the comic’s Hughie is Scottish, and his parents are a friendly older couple. They don’t figure into the comic much, except when Hughie takes time to visit them in the “Highland Laddie” arc. They meet Annie January, aka Starlight, and Hughie’s father even names his boat after her.

Garth Ennis wrote a The Boys follow-up, Dear Becky, which takes place ten years after The Boys has concluded. In that, he reveals that Hughie’s parents, Alexander and Daphne, died of old age, passing away within a year of each other.

Related: Frenchie’s Relationship With Colin in The Boys Season 4, Explained

Why Did Butcher Lie About Killing Hughie’s Parents?

The Boys makes us think we’re going to get a fight between Hughie and Butcher, but that doesn’t happen. Instead, they fall off a building, and Butcher ends up paralyzed. He asks Hughie to kill him before the cops come, but Hughie refuses.

That’s when Butcher lies about having killed his parents. Hughie, enraged, kills him and desperately calls his parents. He gets through to them, discovering that while Butcher did turn up at their house in the Scottish Highlands, it was just a friendly visit. He learned enough while there to bluff Hughie into thinking he’d killed them, though.

So, the answer to Hughie’s father and mother in The Boys comics is that they remained largely ignorant of their son’s occupation and died of natural causes shortly after the main comic run ended.

The Boys is streaming now on Prime Video.

Post Tag:
The Boys
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.
twitter