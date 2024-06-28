What Happened to Hughie’s Mother and Father in the The Boys Comic, Explained

The Boys Season 4 features the return of Hughie’s father, played by Simon Pegg. He’s not in a good place, and if you know anything about the show, he’s not guaranteed a happy ending. But just what happened to Hughie’s mother and father in The Boys comics?

What Happens to Hughie’s Mother and Father in The Boys Comics

In The Boys comics, Butcher tells Hughie that, in retaliation for Hughie visiting Mallory, he’s murdered Hughie’s mother and father, spiking the latter’s head on the front of his boat. However, this is revealed to be a lie, and Hughie’s mother and father live through the main comic run.

Unlike the show, the comic’s Hughie is Scottish, and his parents are a friendly older couple. They don’t figure into the comic much, except when Hughie takes time to visit them in the “Highland Laddie” arc. They meet Annie January, aka Starlight, and Hughie’s father even names his boat after her.

Garth Ennis wrote a The Boys follow-up, Dear Becky, which takes place ten years after The Boys has concluded. In that, he reveals that Hughie’s parents, Alexander and Daphne, died of old age, passing away within a year of each other.

Why Did Butcher Lie About Killing Hughie’s Parents?

The Boys makes us think we’re going to get a fight between Hughie and Butcher, but that doesn’t happen. Instead, they fall off a building, and Butcher ends up paralyzed. He asks Hughie to kill him before the cops come, but Hughie refuses.

That’s when Butcher lies about having killed his parents. Hughie, enraged, kills him and desperately calls his parents. He gets through to them, discovering that while Butcher did turn up at their house in the Scottish Highlands, it was just a friendly visit. He learned enough while there to bluff Hughie into thinking he’d killed them, though.

So, the answer to Hughie’s father and mother in The Boys comics is that they remained largely ignorant of their son’s occupation and died of natural causes shortly after the main comic run ended.

The Boys is streaming now on Prime Video.

