What Happened To Jon Taffer From Bar Rescue?

While some reality stars make it big by bringing a positive attitude, others prefer to be a straight-shooter, such as Jon Taffer. He never minces words and always calls it like it is. But what happened to Jon Taffer from the reality show Bar Rescue?

What Is Jon Taffer From Bar Rescue Up To Now?

Jon Taffer spent his youth learning all he could about the bar business. He worked in several notable establishments and opened a bar of his own in 1989. However, that wasn’t his only passion, as he had an affinity for music and sports. Over the years, Taffer became more and more prominent as a businessman, even becoming the president of the Nightclub and Bar Media Group.

Being famous in his circle wasn’t enough for Taffer, though, so he turned to television and started headlining Spike TV’s Bar Rescue. The premise of the show is that Taffer heads to failing bars and helps them get back on track. However, before he enters the establishment, he sends in his own people to do reconnaissance. It almost never ends well, but some of the bar owners are open to criticism and want to take in everything has to offer.

While Bar Rescue is a bit inconsistent with how it releases episodes, it’s still going to this day, with Season 9 wrapping up in August 2024. Taffer has plenty of other ventures, though, owning businesses, hosting other TV shows, such as Face the Truth and Marriage Rescue, and working on podcasts.

When he’s not finding another market to take over, Taffer is pretty active on social media. Oftentimes, he’s promoting one of his shows or products, but every so often, he posts a funny meme, such as a fake “Jon Taffer” Halloween costume that pokes fun at his serious attitude on his show.

Taffer may only have so long to have fun with fans on social media, though, as there are rumors of him working on Bar Rescue Season 10. Paramount has yet to announce the next season, but reality shows work a lot differently than scripted shows, so it’s probably only a matter of time before Taffer is yelling at another bar manager and making the audience never want to go out to get a drink ever again.

And that’s what happened to Jon Taffer from Bar Rescue.

Bar Rescue airs new episodes on the Paramount Network.

