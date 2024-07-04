Deadliest Catch's Keith, in sunglasses and a baseball cap, sailing his vessel.
Category:
Movies & TV

What Happened To Keith From Deadliest Catch? Explained

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Jul 4, 2024 09:46 am

Captain Keith Colburn and his ship Wizard have been a regular fixture on Deadliest Catch, ever since Season 3. He’s a colourful character, certainly, but his appearances in recent episodes raised a few eyebrows. Here’s an explanation of what happened to Keith from Deadliest Catch.

Recommended Videos

Here’s What’s Happening With Keith From Deadliest Catch

Captain Keith Colburn, who is in his sixties, has said that he’s thought about retiring but he’s not going to be doing it any time soon. That’s his take, anyway, and it sounds like whether he remains on Deadliest Catch or not, he’ll keep on fishing. The show’s captains get a salary for Deadliest Catch but (via CheatSheet), as there’s big money to be made from crabbing.

However, he’s done an awful lot of yelling, which might make for interesting TV, but it’s not exactly going to endear him to his deckhands. Keith has been known to let his anger get the better of him, and at one point assaulted a cameraman. Or did he? As reported by Reuters, it’s been said some of Deadliest Catch‘s editing is a little fishy, so I wouldn’t absolutely rule out that it was staged.

He owns the Wizard, so there’s a lot on the line. Wizard has also been the subject of some discussion, particularly whether it’s still sea-worthy, with its fires and various other issues. One Redditor questioned whether it was suitable for crabbing at all, stating that “The problem with the wizard is, it wasn’t designed to be a crab boat. It sits really low in the water and instead of riding the waves like the northwestern does, it punches through them.” They didn’t, however, explain how they were qualified to make that judgement.

So, the answer to what happened to Keith from Deadliest Catch is that despite running into problems with Wizard, and working a dangerous profession, he’s not retiring any time soon.

If you’re looking for more, check out what happened to the Cornelia Marie on Deadliest Catch.

Post Tag:
deadliest catch
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.
twitter