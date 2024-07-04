What Happened To Keith From Deadliest Catch? Explained

Captain Keith Colburn and his ship Wizard have been a regular fixture on Deadliest Catch, ever since Season 3. He’s a colourful character, certainly, but his appearances in recent episodes raised a few eyebrows. Here’s an explanation of what happened to Keith from Deadliest Catch.

Here’s What’s Happening With Keith From Deadliest Catch

Captain Keith Colburn, who is in his sixties, has said that he’s thought about retiring but he’s not going to be doing it any time soon. That’s his take, anyway, and it sounds like whether he remains on Deadliest Catch or not, he’ll keep on fishing. The show’s captains get a salary for Deadliest Catch but (via CheatSheet), as there’s big money to be made from crabbing.

However, he’s done an awful lot of yelling, which might make for interesting TV, but it’s not exactly going to endear him to his deckhands. Keith has been known to let his anger get the better of him, and at one point assaulted a cameraman. Or did he? As reported by Reuters, it’s been said some of Deadliest Catch‘s editing is a little fishy, so I wouldn’t absolutely rule out that it was staged.

He owns the Wizard, so there’s a lot on the line. Wizard has also been the subject of some discussion, particularly whether it’s still sea-worthy, with its fires and various other issues. One Redditor questioned whether it was suitable for crabbing at all, stating that “The problem with the wizard is, it wasn’t designed to be a crab boat. It sits really low in the water and instead of riding the waves like the northwestern does, it punches through them.” They didn’t, however, explain how they were qualified to make that judgement.

So, the answer to what happened to Keith from Deadliest Catch is that despite running into problems with Wizard, and working a dangerous profession, he’s not retiring any time soon.

