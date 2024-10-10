What Happened To Nelson From The Challenge? Explained

Nelson Thomas competed in several of The Challenge‘s seasons and spin-offs, sometimes making it as far as the finals. However, a recent traumatic event means he likely won’t be back on the show any time soon. So, what happened to Nelson from The Challenge?

What Happened To The Challenge’s Nelson?

Nelson Thomas from The Challenge was seriously hurt in a car accident, which ultimately led to his right foot and part of his lower right leg being amputated. As reported by ET Online, Nelson was involved in a near-fatal car accident in 2023. Driving alone in Austin, Texas, he lost control of his Audi and hit a bridge, which left the car in flames and Nelson severely injured.

He was pulled out of the car to safety by several bystanders, including Minnesota Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn (via TMZ), who was driving by in an Uber. He was taken to hospital and required several medical procedures on the road to recovery.

A GoFundMe was set up to help with his medical bills, and plenty of fans and friends chipped in. However, there was a dramatic twist a few months later, when the police charged Nelson with DWI (Driving While Intoxicated).

He blames himself, as he told People earlier this year, stating, “Nelson, you caused this to yourself. He blessed you with this opportunity, and you slammed the door in your own face.” He’s only had one drink since the accident.

However, at the time that Nelson’s GoFundMe was in full swing, none of this was mentioned on The Challenge star’s page. Nelson later explained via Instagram that a friend had “created it with positive intentions,” without knowing the precise circumstances. He said he would issue refunds to anyone who requested them. At the time of writing, the DWI/DUI case appears to still be ongoing.

While Nelson did walk again, as reported by People, his doctor told him he had a “nonunion bone,” which means he had a break that wasn’t healing, and that amputation was the only option. The news was devastating.

“I closed my door, locked myself into a room and just was crying and screaming into my pillow and asking, ‘God, why me? What did I do to deserve this?'” he told People.

Nelson had his foot and part of his right leg removed earlier this year, and he’s been continuing with his fitness journey. “Learning to adapt to my prosthetic has been challenging, but I’m loving every minute of it. It’s all about the journey. Let’s see how far we can go,” he posted on Instagram. And according to Page Six, he’s already got plans to participate in the Paralympics.

So, the answer to what happened to Nelson from The Challenge is that he was in a car accident while intoxicated and lost his right leg below the knee as a result. But he’s pushing forward and is determined to make the most of this new situation.

The Challenge airs on MTV.

