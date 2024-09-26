What Happened To Nick Mavar On Deadliest Catch? Explained

When a show is on as long as Deadliest Catch, it’s hard not to start to root for some of its more fascinating cast members. However, not every story ends happily, especially with work as dangerous as crab fishing. So, what happened to Nick Mavar from Deadliest Catch?

Nick Mavar’s Life After Deadliest Catch, Explained

The captains get a lot of the credit on shows like Deadliest Catch, but it’s the work of the deckhands that really makes a difference, and Nick Mavar was an excellent one. He appeared in the show’s very first episode in an uncredited role and only saw his status grow, being a mainstay of the F/V Northwestern until he left the show in 2021. Sadly, health issues would affect Mavar’s fishing career and eventually lead to his death.

Mavar was forced to leave the show after his appendix ruptured in 2020 and doctors discovered a cancerous tumor. He was able to overcome that, however, and return to doing what he loved most. Mavar became an inspiration to the whole fishing community, proving that, no matter the obstacle in his way, he would continue to fight. And he kept this attitude up until his death in July 2024.

The Bristol Bay Borough Police Department in Naknek, Alaska, revealed that Mavar had died (via The New York Times) but didn’t provide any details. They wouldn’t come out until his wife, Julie Mavar, and nephew, Jake Anderson, confirmed the news about the Deadliest Catch star. According to Anderson, Mavar had a heart attack while climbing a ladder at a boatyard and fell onto the deck below.

Shortly after, an outpouring of support arrived for Mavar’s family. The captain of the F/V Northwestern, Sig Hansen, even posted a touching tribute to his former colleague. “I have known nick mavar for my entire fishing career, he has worked on our family boat for 25 plus years,” he said in a statement on Facebook. “He was more than a crew member, he was a very good friend and a right hand man. The passing of nick mavar spread through the fishing community like wild fire. This is no surprise because of how well known and respected he was by the fishing fleet.”

And that’s what happened to Nick Mavar on Deadliest Catch.

New episodes of Deadliest Catch Season 20 air Tuesdays on Discovery Channel, Discovery+, and HBO Max.

