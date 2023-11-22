Loki Season 2 ended with plenty of questions. But beyond the questions of what exactly happened at the end of Loki Season 2 and whether the show will return for a Season 3, there was the question of what happened to Ravonna Renslayer at the end of Loki Season 2.

The answer might seem simple, but the final episode of Loki actually throws a wrench into that simplicity.

Ravonna Renslayer Is in the Void

For every question that seems to have a very simple answer in Loki Season 2, there is a complication. That is very much what happens with Ravonna Renslayer, who we see in the final moments of the Loki finale, titled “Glorious Purpose.” The last time we saw Renslayer, she was pruned by X-5, so when she appears in the final moments of the finale, she is, of course, in the Void. That part is not surprising.

The part where we see her illuminated by a purple glow, which we can assume is coming from Alioth, the cloud monster introduced in the Loki Season 1 episode, “Journey into Mystery,” isn’t all that surprising either. Even the part in which the Loki finale leaves what happens to her up in the air – this is a Marvel show, after all – could be considered on par for the course.

But there are other things going on in that scene that add a little drama – and mystery – to the question of where and if we will see Ravonna Renslayer next in the MCU and if her future appearance will indeed be tied to Kang.

For All Time. Always.

Wherever Ravonna Renslayer is in the Loki finale, we see two things clearly – an Egyptian pyramid in the background and a destroyed sign that reads “For All Time. Always.” at her feet – the TVA slogan. The scene ends with Renslayer looking up as something approaches her. And that something could indeed be just Alioth. But it could also be Kang the Conqueror himself – or another variant of him, like Rama-Tut.

We already saw this version of Kang as part of the Council of Kangs in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, so it would not be out of the question for Marvel to be going there. Of course, that would bring up an interesting conundrum for Renslayer, who already knows that she worked together with Kang before the star of Loki and that it didn’t end well for her. Is she ready to work with him again? Whatever he offers her, can she trust him? Does she even have a choice? Either way, it really doesn’t feel like the end for Ravonna Renslayer – or Kang.