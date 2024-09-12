What Happened To Taylor Jensen From Deadliest Catch? Explained

The reality TV show Deadliest Catch is full of colorful characters. After all, crab fishing is no joke, so it takes a strong will to try it out. However, people come and go from the show, leaving viewers scratching their heads. So, what happened to Taylor Jensen from Deadliest Catch?

Recommended Videos

What Happened To Taylor Jensen From Deadliest Catch?

Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch has been airing since 2005, completing 19 seasons on the network and having another one airing at the time of writing. Most series that run as long as that deal with plenty of turnover, and Deadliest Catch is no exception. However, few cast members went through as much as Taylor Jensen, who had some scares during his tenure.

While serving on the Cornelia Marie on Deadliest Catch, Taylor did many jobs, including being a deckhand and engineer. It was his time as the former, however, that led to a couple of terrifying moments. In 2019, a crane got loose on the deck and started swinging, leading to Taylor taking a serious blow to the head. It could’ve been much worse, but it left the crew a bit shaken, especially the captain.

During another episode, a massive wave crashed into the ship, hitting Taylor and throwing him across the deck. He rolled his ankle and was in serious pain before getting medical assistance. Taylor’s time on the show lasted a couple more years, with him departing in 2022. However, despite all the danger, he hasn’t given up fishing. In fact, there’s reason to believe he’s returning to the show.

Related: What Happened To Keith From Deadliest Catch? Explained

Where Is Taylor Jensen From Deadliest Catch Now?

Despite leaving the Cornelia Marie behind, the ship wasn’t ever far from Taylor’s mind, as he announced in June 2024 that he’s now co-owner of the vessel. It’s bounced around in recent years after the death of its original owner, Phil Harris. After his tragic passing at age 53, the ship landed with his sons, Josh and Jake. However, legal issues forced Discovery to cut ties with Josh, and the Cornelia Marie went with him.

With Taylor at the helm now, it’s possible that the ship will return to Deadliest Catch and get back to doing what it does best. Of course, there’s also a chance that Taylor is just feeling nostalgic, wanting to own an important part of his life and take it out to sea without the cameras. Either way, the iconic boat is in good hands.

And that’s what happened to Taylor Jensen from Deadliest Catch.

New episodes of Deadliest Catch Season 20 air Tuesdays on Discovery Channel, Discovery+ and HBO Max.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy