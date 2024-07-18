What Happened to the Gator Boys? Explained

Gator Boys used to be one of Animal Planet’s most exciting shows. Capturing and handling “nuisance” gators was the show’s main attraction. Every episode was a potentially life-threatening experience. Almost 10 years have passed since the show ended, and fans may be wondering, What happened to Paul and the rest of the Gator Boys?

What Happened to Gator Boys Paul Bedard, Jimmy Riffle, and Ashley Lawrence?



After Gator Boys ended, Paul Bedard kept on running his alligator rescue center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. His rescue center, Everglades Holiday Park, is also a place where visitors can take rides on airboats on Florida’s Everglades. Visitors can see “alligator wrestlers,” go on guided tours, and engage with some of the alligators and other reptiles.

Instead of doing reality TV, Paul runs his own YouTube channel, GatorBoys7, to help fund his rescue center. It’s essentially the same as Gator Boys; only Paul works on his own to catch, preserve, and train alligators.

Paul’s right-hand man, Jimmy Riffle, is currently dedicated to running a wildlife park called Scales, Tails, and Teeth, where he offers a reptile roadshow. If you’re interested in Jimmy’s interaction with reptiles, their parks are open, and their contact information is on the park’s site.

As for Ashley Lawrence, the only gator girl of the bunch, she also continued to do hands-on work with reptile and crocodile centers. According to Distractify, she’s working at Zoo Miami. Since the end of Gator Boys, she’s also participated in a number of fundraisers, including the Orinoco Repatriation Project, which returns Orinoco crocodiles back to their home habitat in South America.

Outside of those main three, Andy, Scott, Allan, Curtis, and other former cast members are still working in wildlife preservation.

What Gator Boys Was & Why It Ended

Gator Boys was first released in 2012, with long-time friends and colleagues Paul and Jimmy at the center of the show. While initially based out of Florida’s Everglades, later seasons of Gator Boys also saw the team capturing alligators in Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. After some of the Gator Boys parted ways for business reasons, the show ended in 2015.

Gator Boys is available to stream on Pluto TV and other platforms.

