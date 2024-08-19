What Happened To the Mom on Good Bones? Explained

Good Bones is an HGTV reality TV show that features a mother and daughter duo renovating houses. At least, it was, till the former exited after season 6. So just what happened to the mom on Good Bones? Here’s the explanation.

Here’s Why the Mom from Good Bones Stepped Back then Stepped Away

Karen E. Laine, the mom from Good Bones, retired from her family’s company and her relationship with her daughter, Mina Starsiak Hawk, deteriorated. After retiring from the family business, she stuck around for a couple of seasons, doing various on-screen projects, but she was absent from Seasons 7 and 8.

The pair’s house-renovation hobby became a business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, which, in turn, led to the TV show Good Bones. Laine stepped away from the company in 2019 but remained on the show for those two seasons. However, daughter Mina, became estranged from Karen and others in her family.

As reported by Closer, Mina said that her mother Karen wasn’t part of her children’s life and she also had issues with her brothers.

“We all put our big kid pants on and pretend to be nice … then go back to our corners of the universe and talk s–t about each other,” she said, suggesting that Karen and Mina’s interactions in the show weren’t genuine, that they played nice for the cameras and went back to being frosty.

Did Good Bones Season 9 Fix the Mom and Daughter’s Relationship?

That was the situation until recently, when HGTV announced a surprise Season 9 of the show. It’s more of a trio of catch-up specials, but it’d make good TV for the pair to get back together and reach some kind of understanding, maybe hug it out? So.. did that actually happen? Are Karen and Mina back together as family? No.

When I heard the show was bringing Mina and Karen back, I was wondering, like a lot of viewers probably were, how HGTV would reunite the pair given their relationship issues. But it’s unlikely that’s not going to happen.

Karen is entirely absent from the first episode of Season 9, which instead deals with Mina selling the old Two Chicks HQ and moving on with her life. The next episode is likely to focus on Karen, and I’ll be very, very surprised if the pair even share a screen.

The answer to what happened to the mom on Good Bones is that she and her daughter’s relationship deteriorated and they appear to still be estranged.

