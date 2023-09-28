Marvel’s Spider-Man featured a slightly different Sinister Six than the one usually found in the comics, with Mister Negative replacing the as-yet-unintroduced Sandman. But where are they now? If you’re wondering what happened to the Sinister Six at the end of Marvel’s Spider-Man, I’ve got the spoiler-ish answer.

Where the Sinister Six Are at the End of Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man saw Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus uniting several Spider-Man bad guys into the Sinister Six. The bad guys in question were the Vulture, the Rhino, Electro, Mister Negative, the Scorpion, and Doctor Octopus himself. If they’d succeeded in murdering Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would be a Miles Morales-only game, which it’s not. So, what happened?

Five out of the six, Electro, Mister Negative, Scorpion, Rhino, and Vulture were imprisoned in the Raft, or some similar supervillain prison. You can bet that they were depowered wherever possible. Rhino featured in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but the rest remained unseen. And you can count on Rhino being back behind bars.

But Doctor Octopus? He’s not in a good place — and not just because he’s locked up in the Raft. While the others are none the worse for wear, the game explains that Otto Octavius is suffering from a degenerative neurological disorder, one of the reasons he was working on creating his tech. And if that wasn’t bad enough, the substances involved in creating his tech has damaged his mind.

So, while the other five could crop up in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, don’t count on Doctor Octopus getting more than a cursory mention. And that’s what happened to the Sinister Six at the end of Marvel’s Spider-Man. Meanwhile, the sequel will introduce a bevy of new villains for Miles and Peter to tackle, and you can find out about the ones we know so far, including Kraven the Hunter and Venom, among our other coverage.