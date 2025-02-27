While the world of the Living Lands feels expansive in Avowed, the main quest in Obsidian’s latest RPG is actually somewhat short. If you’re looking for more to do after the credits roll, here’s what happens after you beat Avowed.

Does Avowed Have New Game Plus?

For many game completionists, replaying a main quest on a higher difficulty with the skills and gear players have earned thus far is an absolute joy. This is especially true in RPG. However, Avowed players won’t be able to experience this, at least not yet.

While Avowed doesn’t have New Game Plus at launch, it could come at some point down the line as part of an update or DLC. Many Avowed players have been calling for a New Game Plus mode after finishing the main quest, so there’s a good chance Obsidian could respond to the feedback by adding the feature.

That being said, there is still reason to play Avowed again, even in the absence of a proper New Game Plus mode. Avowed allows players to make plenty of choices that affect story and gameplay, so it could certainly be worth making a whole new save just to experience the different endings and character builds this RPG has to offer.

Does Avowed Have Endgame Content?

Avowed is structured around four main regions, as well as a secret unnamed finale area and a return to one of the game’s major cities, which we won’t spoil here. This section allows players to get the most out of their progression, as Legendary Quality Weapons and Gear will be essential for survival.

While Avowed’s final areas offer a fun challenge, this won’t transfer to any of the prior regions, nor will fans be able to gain access to any new ones. Unfortunately, once you roll credits on Avowed, you’re unable to experience the Living Lands as they’ve been shaped by your decisions, which is a bit of a bummer.

What You Can Do After You Beat Avowed

With no New Game Plus and the complete absence of an endgame, Avowed’s post-game content is rather lackluster. When you finish the final encounter of the game, you’ll be shown several minutes of animatic cutscenes showcasing the outcome of your decisions. This gives you a look at how your choices affected the world and characters of the Living Lands. After this is over, you’ll be booted back to the Main Menu.

From the Main Menu, you can either start a new journey with a new Envoy, or reload to a prior point of your Avowed save. You should have access to autosaves from just before the point of no return, as well as before the final encounter. This will allow you to replay these sections, and you can make different decisions to get a slightly different story outcome with the game’s various endings.

Reloading your save to before the point of no return will also allow you to go back to any previous regions. You’ll be able to go and clean up the map and earn achievements, completing side quests and grabbing collectibles you might have missed along the way. The enemies in previous regions will not level up to match your upgrades, so going back to an early region like Dawnshore with Legendary Quality weapons and gear can be an absolute blast.

And that’s what happens after you beat Avowed.

Avowed is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass.

