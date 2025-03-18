Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

What Happens If You Climb the Torii Gate in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Mar 18, 2025 01:00 pm

Assassin’s Creed Shadows finally gives us the feudal Japan historical setting fans have been asking for since the series’ inception, and it’s glorious. There are plenty of things to see and do, and not do. If you’re thinking about climbing the torii gates in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Can You Climb the Torii Gates in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

To cut straight to the chase, yes, you can indeed climb the torii gates you find in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. And no, nothing actually happens, gameplay-wise.

Fairly early on, when you gain control of Naoe and explore the open-world, you’ll come across Shinto shrines with torii gates indicating its entrance. The game will tell you not to climb them to preserve their sanctity, but it is possible to climb up to the top if you want to. Climbing to the top of the gates won’t serve any purpose as there’s nothing to be found up top, but you can do so if you’re feeling contrarian.

Why Shouldn’t You Climb the Torii Gates?

In Japanese culture and Shinto beliefs, the torii gates are seen as the gateways where spirits enter and exit, the border between the sacred and the mundane. There should always be at least a sense of reverence when passing through them, and it would be considered disrespectful to try to climb over them. This is why the game makes it a point to let the player know not to climb them.

Again, you won’t suffer any in-game consequences for doing so, but y’know, it’s just polite not to do it.

And that’s everything you need to know about climbing the torii gates in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Post Tag:
Assassins Creed Shadows
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content