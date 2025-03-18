What Happens If You Climb the Torii Gate in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

Assassin’s Creed Shadows finally gives us the feudal Japan historical setting fans have been asking for since the series’ inception, and it’s glorious. There are plenty of things to see and do, and not do. If you’re thinking about climbing the torii gates in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, here’s what you need to know.

Can You Climb the Torii Gates in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

To cut straight to the chase, yes, you can indeed climb the torii gates you find in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. And no, nothing actually happens, gameplay-wise.

Fairly early on, when you gain control of Naoe and explore the open-world, you’ll come across Shinto shrines with torii gates indicating its entrance. The game will tell you not to climb them to preserve their sanctity, but it is possible to climb up to the top if you want to. Climbing to the top of the gates won’t serve any purpose as there’s nothing to be found up top, but you can do so if you’re feeling contrarian.

Why Shouldn’t You Climb the Torii Gates?

In Japanese culture and Shinto beliefs, the torii gates are seen as the gateways where spirits enter and exit, the border between the sacred and the mundane. There should always be at least a sense of reverence when passing through them, and it would be considered disrespectful to try to climb over them. This is why the game makes it a point to let the player know not to climb them.

Again, you won’t suffer any in-game consequences for doing so, but y’know, it’s just polite not to do it.

And that’s everything you need to know about climbing the torii gates in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

