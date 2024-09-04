Satu is a powerful witch and Weaver in A Discovery of Witches. Unfortunately, she becomes Diana’s enemy, which eventually leads to a final show-off between powerful Weavers. So, what happens to Satu?

Why Does Satu Come After Diana in A Discovery of Witches?

Satu’s fate, both at the end of Season 1 and Season 3, is inherently tied to her efforts to kidnap and overpower Diana. So, why is Satu so obsessed with Diana and her powers?

Satu, like Diana, is a Weaver. They both have more powerful magic than most witches, both creating their own spells rather than using them from books. However, Satu has suppressed her abilities in order to blend in and retain her position with the Congregation. And because being a Weaver is rare and because Diana embraces this ability more openly, it’s likely that Satu is envious of Diana’s power, which threatens her own.

Satu’s role in the Congregation likely also plays a part, since the governing body isn’t so keen on many of Diana’s choices and goals. These reasons combine to see Satu become Diana’s rival and enemy, seeking to manipulate her fellow witch’s powers for her own devices or snuff it out altogether.

What Happens to Satu in A Discovery of Witches Season 3 Finale

Satu puts herself at odds with Diana from very early in the TV series, threatening and eventually kidnapping her to try and use her powers for her own devices. She meets with temporary consequences at the end of the first season when she’s brought before the Congregation to answer for her actions. However, that’s not the end of Satu’s story in A Discovery of Witches.

In Season 3, Satu once again becomes an antagonist, teaming up with Benjamin and Knox to go up against Diana and Matthew. And in the Season 3 finale, Satu and Diana face off in a battle of magical prowess. Diana defeats Satu and Spellbinds her, meaning Satu will no longer be able to use her powers. So, while Satu survives her final encounter with Diana, she is stripped of her magical abilities.

At this time, there are no plans for a fourth season of A Discovery of Witches, so being Spellbound is the end of Satu’s story in the TV adaptation.

