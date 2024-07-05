What Happens to Tek Knight in The Boys Comic?

After being introduced in The Boys spin-off Gen V, Bruce-Wayne-analog Tek Knight gets his big moment on the main show, figuring heavily into Homelander’s plans. So, what happens to Tek Knight in the comic of The Boys? Here’s the answer, with spoilers for the show and comic.

How The Boys Ties Up Tek Knight’s Story

The Tek Knight of the comics is less racist than the show verison, but he’s still an asshole. He’s a billionaire who, instead of training to fight crime like Bruce Wayne, pays someone to make him a super-powered suit. As in the show he dies, but — unlike the show — he features in only one arc, almost as a joke.

Tek Knight’s brain tumor goes undiagnosed in the comics, so while he’s putting his dick in any kind of hole, he doesn’t know why. He assaults his butler, or rather his butler’s ear, who goes on to share his story with the press. He sends his newest sidekick, Laddio, away for… safety reasons.

He meets The Boys when they’re investigating the murder of The Legend’s gay nephew (or at least, that’s what he says; it turns out they’re not related). After messing with Butcher and company, and getting mauled by The Female for it, he points them to the true culprit, former sidekick Swingwing.

That’s where they part company, but we’re still shown Tek Knight’s ultimate fate. He hears a report of a giant asteroid closing in on Earth with a curious hole on it, filled with ‘organic matter’. You can probably see where this is going. He rockets to the asteroid and does his business, destroying it and himself in the process. The world praises him as a true hero.

At least, that’s what he thinks has happened, but that’s just a dying dream. In reality, he pushes a woman out of the path of a falling wheelbarrow, which falls on him and kills him instead. The brain tumor is only found post-mortem. It does, at least, mean he gets one last heroic act in, and he dies with slightly more dignity than his show self.

And that’s what happens to Tek Knight in the The Boys comic.

