Tek Knight, in The Boys spin-off Gen V
Category:
Movies & TV
Comics

What Happens to Tek Knight in The Boys Comic?

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Jul 4, 2024 08:46 pm

After being introduced in The Boys spin-off Gen V, Bruce-Wayne-analog Tek Knight gets his big moment on the main show, figuring heavily into Homelander’s plans. So, what happens to Tek Knight in the comic of The Boys? Here’s the answer, with spoilers for the show and comic.

Recommended Videos

How The Boys Ties Up Tek Knight’s Story

Tek Knight from The Boys comic, with sidekick Laddio reflected in his visor.

The Tek Knight of the comics is less racist than the show verison, but he’s still an asshole. He’s a billionaire who, instead of training to fight crime like Bruce Wayne, pays someone to make him a super-powered suit. As in the show he dies, but — unlike the show — he features in only one arc, almost as a joke.

Tek Knight’s brain tumor goes undiagnosed in the comics, so while he’s putting his dick in any kind of hole, he doesn’t know why. He assaults his butler, or rather his butler’s ear, who goes on to share his story with the press. He sends his newest sidekick, Laddio, away for… safety reasons.

He meets The Boys when they’re investigating the murder of The Legend’s gay nephew (or at least, that’s what he says; it turns out they’re not related). After messing with Butcher and company, and getting mauled by The Female for it, he points them to the true culprit, former sidekick Swingwing.

That’s where they part company, but we’re still shown Tek Knight’s ultimate fate. He hears a report of a giant asteroid closing in on Earth with a curious hole on it, filled with ‘organic matter’. You can probably see where this is going. He rockets to the asteroid and does his business, destroying it and himself in the process. The world praises him as a true hero.

Tek Knight from The Boys, shown looking down over the Earth.

At least, that’s what he thinks has happened, but that’s just a dying dream. In reality, he pushes a woman out of the path of a falling wheelbarrow, which falls on him and kills him instead. The brain tumor is only found post-mortem. It does, at least, mean he gets one last heroic act in, and he dies with slightly more dignity than his show self.

And that’s what happens to Tek Knight in the The Boys comic.

Post Tag:
The Boys
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.
twitter