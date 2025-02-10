What Happens to Vax’ildan in Critical Role’s Campaign 3 Finale?

The following contains spoilers for Critical Role Campaign 3, Episode 121: “A New Age Begins”.

In its record-breaking eight-and-a-half-hour finale, Critical Role closed not just Bells Hells’ adventure but an entire decade’s worth of Exandrian storytelling. Threads of fate from all three campaigns were explored in “A New Age Begins”, including that of Vox Machina’s long-departed Vax’ildan. Here’s what happens to Liam O’Brien’s rogue in Critical Role‘s monumental finale.

The Raven Queen Modifies Vax’s Destiny (and Her Own)

Rather than flee Exandria, Bells Hells encourage the gods to initiate the Raven Queen’s Rites of Catatheosis in “A New Age Begins”. Much like the events of Downfall, the Rites of Catatheosis would see the gods reborn as mortals on Exandria, protecting them from Predathos’ hunger. The pantheon’s eventual acquiescence to the ritual thus irrevocably alters the responsibilities of the god’s worshippers, clerics, and champions, including Vax’ildan.

In a conversation between the Matron of Ravens, Vax’ildan, and her newest champion, Morrighan Ferus, the goddess of death instructs the two to walk Exandria as her symbols and seek her out when she’s reborn in her mortal form. This updated mission statement allows for both Vax and the Raven Queen to start anew on the mortal realm from whence they both originated.

Though Vax has made notable appearances from beyond the veil, such as his Wish-induced cameo in the Vox Machina one-shot “Dalen’s Closet” and his jaw-dropping materialization to defend Keyleth at the base of the Malleus Key during the Apogee Solstice, fans have long hoped for a more complete reversal of Vax’s tragic Campaign 1 fate. “A New Age Begins” delivers that redemption for Vax’ildan nearly three decades after the rogue departed the mortal plane and embraced his solemn mantle as the Raven Queen’s champion. Not only do the Rites of Catatheosis allow Vax to return home, but an additional champion in Morrighan will help lighten his load and make his new mission a less solitary one.

Campaign 3 Ends with Vax and Keyleth’s Tearful Reunion

When Vax joined the Raven Queen at the end of Campaign 1, he left a hole in the hearts of his friends, twin sister Vex, and romantic partner Keyleth of the Air Ashari. Not only are Vax and Keyleth one of the most adored ‘ships across all three Critical Role campaigns, but the duo were the first to significantly pursue player-character romance on the show. The closing scene of Campaign 3’s finale is devoted entirely to the long-awaited Vaxleth reunion, demonstrating the tremendous significance that their relationship holds in Critical Role‘s overarching narrative.

"my name is keyleth, and you're the love of my life."



"if you will have me, i am yours, keyleth of the air ashari."



As The Voice of the Tempest and the Raven Queen’s champion, respectively, Keyleth and Vax both have magically extended life expectancies. At long last, the pair has been gifted a generous future to make up for their stolen decades.

