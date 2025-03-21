SPOILER WARNING: This article contains light spoilers for the narrative structure of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Naoe and Yasuke’s personal stories, and the involvement of the Assassins and Templars in the game’s story.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a massive RPG with tons to do. While its main quest is a lengthy journey, you can still get much more out of the game after rolling credits. Here’s what happens when you beat Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

What Can You Do After You Finish Assassin’s Creed Shadows? Answered

Screenshot by The Escapist

The short answer is just about everything you could before. Assassin’s Creed Shadows has a massive open world to explore, which is packed with side content. Finishing the main quest doesn’t lock you out of any of this side content, so you’re free to go back and fully explore and experience all Fuedal Japan has to offer after you finish the main quest.

There are also new weekly challenges being added through the Animus post launch for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, so there will be more for you to do even after you’ve gotten 100% completion.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Epilogue and Endgame Explained

Even after rolling credits, you might not be quiet done with the story yet. In my playthrough, the title and credits played out after I completed the Shinbakufu Objective Board, as well as Yasuke and Naoe’s main quests. However, I had yet to get a trophy for finishing Act 3 or The Epilogue in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. To get the epilogue and true ending, you will need to finish the personal stories of Naoe, Yasuke, and Junjiro. Then, you’ll need to head back to the Hideout and speak with Tomiko. This should get you the complete ending of Assassin’s Creed Shadows and the associated achievements.

There is also some exclusive gear themed around the Assassins for Naoe and the Templar for Yasuke, which players will earn in and around the end of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. These armor sets have perks tied to them which help expand on each protagonist’s unique play style, and the designs are sure to hit hard for nostalgic fans of Assassin’s Creed.

As far as endgame content goes, players can still progress long after the credits roll up to the game’s max level cap.

What’s Next For Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji Key Art, Image via Ubisoft

While the main story of Assassin’s Creed Shadows may be over at launch, there’s still plenty to look forward to. New content will be added through the Animus, and it is likely the store will be updated to include new items as well. Assassin’s Creed Shadows also has a story expansion coming later in 2025. The Claws of Awaji DLC will take players to a new location called the Island of Awaji and add over 10 hours of content.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

