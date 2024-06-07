What Is a DMR in MW3? Answered

There are tons of challenges in Modern Warfare 3, and tasks like using a DMR can be cryptic if you don’t know what to look for. This guide will cover exactly what a DMR is in MW3 and how you can use one in your next match.

Recommended Videos

Modern Warfare 3: What is a DMR?

Screenshot by The Escapist.

In Modern Warfare 3, DMR stands for designated Marksman Rifle, which means encompasses every weapon of that type. That means that to complete the DMR challenges you can use a weapon like the KVD Enforcer or the Kar98k. One is a semi-automatic and the other is a bolt-action, but both fall under the same umbrella. So, if you have a challenge that requires using a DMR, any Marksman Rifle will work. Personally, I recommend using the MTZ Interceptor for the best results in multiplayer. Most of the MW2 weapons are also forgettable.

In general, designated marksman rifles have high firepower with ranged scopes. They don’t quite classify as a sniper rifle and they are much more versatile. In Call of Duty, a DMR can easily work either in close quarters or as a ranged weapon. Most headshots are one-shot kills and the bullet velocity is still fairly high.

Related: How to Unlock the JAK Intimidator in MW3 and Warzone

Those of you who like speed over precision can remove the scope from a Marksman Rifle. Although most DMRs have scopes, that distinction doesn’t matter here. Earning kills with a Marksman Rifle, regardless of the attachments, will still progress your challenges. Iron sights are viable, but I recommend running a small scope. The Slate Reflector and the Corio 2.5x are both fantastic options for precise DMRs. Try both out and see which one works best for your loadout.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy