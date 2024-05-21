Daredevil fighting the Hand's ninjas in Daredevil Season 2 key art
What Is Daredevil’s Age Rating?

Published: May 21, 2024 08:37 am

Netflix’s Daredevil delivers a decidedly hardcore take on the MCU throughout its three-season run. So, what is Daredevil‘s age rating – and will upcoming revival series Daredevil: Born Again carry the same certification?

Daredevil’s Age Rating, Explained

Netflix’s Daredevil is rated TV-MA. This classification makes sense, too. From Season 1 to Season 3, the Man Without Fear engages in multiple protracted, bloody brawls. Daredevil’s enemies – particularly Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye – commit some pretty grisly murders too. Daredevil‘s TV-MA rating also reflects the MCU series’ frequent (albeit mild) profanity and mature themes.

That said, Daredevil is relatively chaste compared to some of Netflix’s other Marvel-inspired titles, such as Jessica Jones. There’s only one “real” sex scene in the show – Matt and femme fatale Elektra Natchios get it on in Season 2 – and it doesn’t feature any full-frontal nudity. Even so, Daredevil and Jessica Jones share a TV-MA rating, along with the rest of the “Defenders Saga” entries, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, The Defenders, and The Punisher.

What Will Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again Be Rated?

While Daredevil: Born Again doesn’t yet have an official age rating, Marvel Studios is reportedly targeting a TV-MA rating for the series relaunch. In November 2022, established scooper Daniel Richtman tweeted that Daredevil: Born Again is “likely” to target the same classification as its predecessor. Marvel Studios has since released a Born Again-adjacent Disney+ miniseries, Echo, with a TV-MA rating, lending credence to Richtman’s claims.

However, it’s worth reiterating that Daredevil: Born Again is still unrated, so you should take any reports regarding its age rating with a grain of salt. And even if Born Again doesn’t land a TV-MA rating, star Charlie Cox maintains it’ll do the original Daredevil series justice. “If [Marvel Studios] wanted to make a more PG version of Daredevil, I back them to find a way to do where it feels totally in keeping with everything we’ve done [on the show],” Cox told ComicBook.com in March 2022.

All three seasons of Daredevil are currently streaming on Disney+. Daredevil: Born Again debuts on the platform in March 2025.

