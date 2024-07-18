What Is Eternaland in Once Human?

As you progress in Once Human, you’ll see a new game mode become available to you. At the main menu, you’re able to “Enter Eternaland” after reaching a specific point in the story, so what exactly is Eternaland in Once Human?

How Do You Get to Eternaland?

For starters, Eternaland only becomes unlocked after you clear out the Iron River region in Once Human. This means you have to complete all the story missions in Iron River before you’re able to press “Enter Eternaland” at the main menu. Players have also reported that simply reaching level 20 also unlocks Eternaland. Once either one of those accomplishments happens, you’re able to enter the game mode.

Screenshot by The Escapist

What Is Eternaland?

Essentially, Eternaland is a separate experience from the main servers in Once Human. It’s your own private island that’s meant to be a place of solace where you can build whatever your heart desires. Eternaland isn’t part of the seasonal journey from the main servers, meaning there are no season resets. This also means whatever you build stays in place forever unless you choose to demolish it.

What you do in Eternaland is mostly kept on that island and will not affect your account on the main servers. However, Eternaland does feature its own currency, called Logistic Points, that you can use to transfer a very limited number of items from Eternaland to the main server.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You earn Logistic Points through building and completing challenges. The only items you can transfer from Eternaland to the main server are a few consumables. Since you can’t acquire consumables in Eternaland, the items you can send to the main server are simply items that you want to store for the next season.

You’re able to store items from the main server in something called the Spacetime Backpack. The backpack is used to keep items from previous seasons, allowing them to avoid seasonal resets. These items are stored in Eternaland, and then you can transfer them back to the main server after a new season begins, giving you a slight advantage when you have to start over again.

The main point of Eternaland is to experiment with building and to keep a few items safe from seasonal resets. You’re able to invite friends to Eternaland to showcase your builds or take on joint projects. It’s a nice break from the main grind in Once Human, but it’s definitely only for certain kinds of players.

Once Human is available to play now.

