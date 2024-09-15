Image Credit: Bethesda
Funko Fusion Battlestar Galactica screenshot from 1010 Games
Video Games

What Is Funko Fusion?

Here's the rundown.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Sep 15, 2024 06:43 pm

Everyone loves collecting Funko Pops, but now Funko Fusion has finally teleported these collectibles into the gaming realm. If you’re on the fence about purchasing Funko Fusion but unsure of exactly what the game is, here’s what you must know.

What Do You Do in Funko Fusion?

Funko Fusion Shaun of the Dead screenshot from 1010 Games

Funko Fusion is a third-person puzzle-based action game featuring characters from many popular pop culture franchises today. While playing this game you will explore worlds from movies, games, and TV shows meeting their unique characters and looking to take down the evil Freddy Funko that is causing havoc.

Think of this game as a LEGO game with some obvious differences. You’re going to need to do battle with a variety of enemies, but the true appeal is the collectible elements. Searching around each level thoroughly is integral to collecting everything on offer and unearthing new secrets.

There are a ton of worlds in Funko Fusion and while only a few of these are core worlds, there are also plenty of cameo levels to find that offer different franchises within the main content. Here’s a look at all of the franchises that have a main world in Funko Fusion:

  • Hot Fuzz
  • Jurassic World
  • The Thing
  • Battlestar Galactica
  • The Umbrella Academy
  • Masters of the Universe
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Alongside these are the cameo levels, but be warned, these secrets are supposed to be unearthed by accident, so you may see them as spoilers for what to expect in the game. Nonetheless, here’s a look at all that are on offer:

  • Shaun of the Dead
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s
  • Invincible
  • NOPE
  • The Mummy
  • Back to the Future
  • JAWS

To gain access to these worlds you’ll need to have a keen eye and unearth secrets, so be on the lookout while you adventure through the game.

From the above franchises, there are more than 60 playable characters that you can uncover and use for different tasks during your time working through the game’s story, and then later in free-play mode once you are done. How long the core game takes will differ drastically depending on how easily you’re able to solve the many puzzles within.

If you’re sold on what Funko Fusion has to offer, the 10:10 Games offering is available to purchase now for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC, with the Nintendo Switch and PS4 releases of the game set to happen later in the year.

Funko Fusion
