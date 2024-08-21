What Is Gravity Falls’ How NOT To Draw Grunkle Stan?

Disney’s How NOT to Draw series was recently infiltrated by demonic Gravity Falls triangle Bill Cipher in “How NOT to Draw Grunkle Stan”. Here’s what happened in the How NOT to Draw Grunkle Stan short and how it has further enthralled Gravity Falls Season 3 conspiracists.

Bill Cipher Delivers a Gravity Falls Twist to Disney’s How NOT To Draw Series

The anthological Gravity Falls short collection How NOT to Draw blends animation and live-action elements in its array of art tutorial parodies that bring Disney characters to life. Since its 2022 premiere, the series’ host has inadvertently granted sentience to characters like Phineas and Ferb villain Dr. Doofenshmirtz, Marvel’s Moon Girl, and beloved Star Wars droid R2-D2. In “How NOT to Draw Grunkle Stan”, the animator gets hoodwinked into summoning demonic Gravity Falls foe Bill Cipher into the real world while attempting to draw Mystery Schack curmudgeon Grunkle Stan.

“How NOT to Draw Grunkle Stan” doesn’t merely cash in on nostalgia for the beloved 2012 Disney series; it contributes to a summer full of new supplementary content for longtime Gravity Falls fans. A month before the poor “How NOT to Draw” artist was duped into summoning Bill, the one-eyed menace earned a starring role in his own adult-oriented tie-in novel, The Book of Bill. Though far from the first Gravity Falls publication, the cursed tome’s rabbit hole to the mysterious landing page thisisnotawebsitedotcom egged on the conspiratorial side of the fanbase. This short thus served as a culmination of fans renewed hopes for a third season of Gravity Falls.

Gravity Falls Fans Search for Season 3 Clues in “How Not to Draw Grunkle Stan”

Since The Book of Bill’s July debut, Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch has maintained a Bill Cipher-worthy cryptic aura on social media, teeing fans up for heightened clue-hunting. Gravity Falls fans felt as if they’d finally hit the jackpot in “How NOT to Draw Grunkle Stan” when they noticed that a character sheet for Dipper and Mabel’s great uncle read “Turnaround – Season 3”. Though this has been largely debunked as a reference to Season 3 of the How NOT to Draw series rather than Gravity Falls, the excitement it stirred nonetheless spoke to the rabid state of the community since the launch of The Book of Bill.

At the moment, this short was the last morsel of Gravity Falls content promised to fans over the summer. However, with Deadline reporting on a potential Season 3 conversation between Hirsch and Disney, Gravity Falls fans remain hopeful that the animated short is not the last they’ll hear from the Pines family and their angular albatross.

