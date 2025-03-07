What Is Madison From Love Is Blind Season 8’s Job?

Madison from Love Is Blind Season 8 is well-known for her feisty personality. But what’s her life like outside of the pods? Here’s everything to know about Madison from Love Is Blind Season 8’s job.

What Is Madison’s Job Outside of Love Is Blind?

In the pods, Madison Errichiello described herself as an artist. However, according to her LinkedIn, she has a business-oriented background. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Entrepreneurial and Small Business Operations from North Central University in 2018 before starting her professional career in business. Her roles include working as a brand strategist and social media consultant before settling into her current job as a social media manager in 2022.

On February 25th,2025, Madison responded to Love is Blind viewers who were critical of her claiming to be an artist. She explained on TikTok how her art has become a “burden” to her as she’s been struggling with her mental health. Some of Madison’s art that has resurfaced online has been going viral for being “bad.” She also responded to this criticism, explaining, “A lot of the artwork you see floating around right now is me just trying to discover myself as an artist again.” Madison went on to clarify that her art is done on a commission basis, and she usually makes art directly for clients rather than making art that’s personal to her.

What Has Happened To Madison in Love Is Blind So Far?

Madison, 27, entered the Love Is Blind pods after three years of being single, looking for love. She immediately hit it off with both Alex and Mason. Madison and Alex bonded over their similar sense of humour and shared interests. But after an awkward conversation about attachment styles, they began to drift apart.

At the same time, Madison and Mason were also having problems. Mason told Madison that he wanted to commit to her, but she felt something was off. He was still seeing Meg, and her connection with Alex felt stronger. Her unease only increased after Mason took back his commitment to her after she expressed these doubts.

When Madison told Alex about this interaction, she felt he invalidated her feelings. Alex and Mason are friends, and he was quick to defend his indecision. But Madison felt like Alex was picking Mason’s side over hers. This conversation would ultimately lead to the end of their relationship and both their pod journeys.

Madison has appeared in multiple Love Is Blind episodes since leaving the pods. We expect to hear more of the juicy details soon during the Season 8 reunion.

Love Is Blind is streaming now on Netflix.

