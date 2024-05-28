What is Soul Eater Resonance?

Soul Eater is one of the most underrated Shonen series of the late 2000s but it has seen a spike in notoriety thanks to the game Soul Eater Resonance. If you’re unsure what exactly that is, have no fear! Here are all the details about Soul Eater Resonance.

Soul Eater Resonance, Explained

Image via @Zedalith

Soul Eater Resonance is a Roblox world inspired by the anime series we all know and love from 2008. The game is not officially licensed and is in no way affiliated with Atsushi Ohkubo who wrote the original manga series, or studio Bones who made the anime, but that doesn’t mean it’s not awesome.

In this game, players will choose between playing as a weapon or a weapon meister much like the characters in the anime. Together you do battle with the meister skilled at physical combat while the weapon provides unique buffs to aid their combat. As for gameplay, you’ll basically just be running around doing quests.

Like many Roblox games, redeeming codes in Soul Eater Resonance is something that players typically take advantage of, and the codes on offer will typically provide you more spins or the ability to reset your stats. It is possible that new unique codes could be offered in the future, and thankfully there are a lot of sources to find these codes on the internet.

Soul Eater didn’t get many video games during its prime back in the late 2000s, so for new fans to the series having something modern like Soul Eater Resonance to emulate the experience is a welcomed addition. Hopefully, the popularity of this game will grow the Soul Eater fandom further and eventually, we can get more content be that in the anime or gaming realm, but for now we’d suggest sticking to Roblox and not getting too excited.

