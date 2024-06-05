What Is the Barash Vow in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

For the first time in live-action Star Wars, a reference was made to the Barash Vow through the second episode of The Acolyte. I’ll explain exactly what the vow means and how it began so you can get back into the High Republic.

Recommended Videos

The Barash Vow in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Explained

Image via Lucasfilm.

The Barash Vow is taken when a Jedi feels shame for an action they caused or lost their connection to the Force. When Osha mentions to Master Torbin that she knows why he took the vow, it’s because it was something he wanted to hide. There is a reason she was so easily able to get him to drink the poison instead of speaking to the Jedi Council. Barash Vows are used as a way to atone and potentially come back to the Order after time has been served.

Of course, Master Torbin played a role in Osha’s traumatic fire from 16 years ago. She has a list of four Jedi tied to that night that she wants killed, and he was second. Whether he deserved his exile and poisoning after the vow remains to be seen.

Related: When Does the High Republic Take Place in the Star Wars Timeline?

The Origins of the Barash Vow in Star Wars

Darth Vader comics were the first to introduce the concept of the Barash Vow. Vader must kill a Jedi shortly after Order 66, and he sets his sights on Kirak Infil’a. He placed himself into exile and separated himself from the Order to atone for his past actions. But this doesn’t entirely explain how it all began.

Barash Silvain was the first to initiate the vow in the comic Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade. For the same reason as other Jedi in the future, her actions lead to unwanted violence, and she separates herself from the Order. Another High Republic Jedi who later takes the vow is Dez Rydan from the Into the Darkness novel.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is another famous example that comes to mind, but he never truly takes the Barash Vow. He may live some of the core tenets to atone for what happened in Order 66. However, he remains true to the Jedi and has his own mission in guarding Luke.

The Acolyte can be streamed on Disney Plus and new episodes arrive every Tuesday.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy