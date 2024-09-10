Image Credit: Bethesda
What Is The Dragon Ball Daima Intro Song?

You might be surprised who helped out.
Ryan Galloway
Published: Sep 9, 2024

Dragon Ball Daima is one of the most highly anticipated anime of the year, and any good anime needs to be a good opening theme. Ahead of its release, the Dragon Ball Daima team announced the opening and closing tracks for the show, and here’s what they are.

What Is The Opening Song For Dragon Ball Daima

The opening song for Dragon Ball Daima is called “Jaka Jaan” and was produced by the Grammy Award-Winning musical artist Zedd. The song hasn’t officially been released yet, however, fans can get a sneak peek of the track in a recent trailer for the upcoming series.

Zedd, who is a big fan of the Dragon Ball franchise shared insight into the new opening theme and his contribution in a statement shared to the official Dragon Ball Daima website. “Composing music for something that influenced many of childhood years is an absolute dream,” Zedd shared.

What Is The Ending Song For Dragon Ball Daima

The ending song for Dragon Ball Daima is called “Nakama” and like the opening theme, it was produced by Zedd, this time with help from the artist AI.

AI who features in the song also shared a statement regarding their involvement with the franchise, detailing their excitement to take part which had them left in tears of joy upon being chosen to take part.

Fans will need to wait until Dragon Ball Daima is here to hear “Nakama” for the first time as there have been no previews shared at the time of publishing.

The good news is that there isn’t too long to wait before Dragon Ball Daima is finally here. The upcoming series is set to arrive on Oct. 11 with new episodes expected weekly throughout the Fall 2024 anime season. You can read more information regarding the release here at Escapist Magazine.

Dragon Ball Daima
