What Is the Ecive and How Is It Used in the First Descendant?

The Ecive is a tricky mechanic to understand in The First Descendant. Many players are confused about exactly what it is. I’m here to put those reports to bed and tell you the truth behind the Ecive in The First Descendant.

What Is the Ecive in the First Descendant?

For starters, let’s talk about what the Ecive is in The First Descendant. While the game’s tutorial explains the Ecive briefly, it’s easy to skip right over the mechanic as it’s not overly important to the gameplay.

The Ecive is a scan you can perform that tells you the physical and/or elemental weakness of an enemy (including Colussi) and reveals the location of lootable containers and other interactable objects through your HUD. The scan also reveals the location of any nearby enemies. You can perform the scan by using tab on PC or by pressing R3 if you’re on console.

Once you scan, you’ll be able to see the weaknesses of nearby enemies, and your HUD will display the location of enemies and loot containers nearby. The Ecive scan only works up to a certain distance, so you can’t see everything on a map at a given time. This also applies to Encrypted Vaults, which can be located using the Ecive.

Encrypted Vaults can be located by using the Ecive scan. Image via NEXON

In addition to that, your descendant will also play an animation when scanning themselves. There’s a default animation for this, but you can also purchase various Ecive skins from the Shop in The First Descendant. These change the animation for the Ecive scan that other players see. Beyond the rotating Ecive cosmetics in the shop, there are a few in the battlepass, too.

How To Use the Ecive in the First Descendant

To use the Ecive and scan yourself in The First Descendant, you can press the following buttons depending on your platform of choice:

PlayStation : R3

: R3 Xbox : R3

: R3 PC: Tab

Once you press that button, your descendant will scan themselves. There is no cost associated with performing the scan, so use the Ecive as much as you want in The First Descendant.

The Ecive is most useful when going up against Colussi enemies, as the scan tells you all of their major weak points and elemental weaknesses. This makes the fight against any one of them much easier and gives you a fighting shot to beat the boss in the given timeframe.

The First Descendant is available to play now.

