What Is the Highest CP in Pokemon GO? Answered

When you start taking on five-star raids, it helps to have teams with the highest CP possible in Pokemon GO. To help you start chasing the most powerful picks in your next lineup, I will cover what the maximum combat power is in the game.

What is the Highest Possible CP in Pokemon GO?

The highest CP in Pokemon GO is 6,672. There are only a couple of picks that can reach that level of power though. Both Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon are in a class of their own that can reach over 6,000 Combat Power, which makes their energy incredibly powerful. If you are limited on Trainers who can help with some of the major Raid Bosses, having access to Primal forms can make all the difference. However, the Primal versions of Kyogre and Groudon are temporary and it’s not the true CP limit in the game.

Outside of temporary forms, the highest base CP in the game is 5,010. This maximum belongs to Slaking, and it is no surprise that tons of gyms have this Pokemon as a defense option. It takes a ton of damage to take it down and healing it means even more of a headache for opposing teams. But Slaking isn’t the only option with tons of Combat Power. Options such as Mewtwo, Eternatus, Regigigas, and Lunala can all reach high potential.

Most of the high-level Mega Evolutions can reach above 5,000 CP as well, but they are temporary like the Primal Forms. And if you want to reach 5,000 CP on a Pokemon like Slaking, you are going to need plenty of Slakoth XL Candy. All options in Pokemon GO will eventually need Candy XL before you can go past their raw Combat Power for their full potential. Having plenty of Stardust is mandatory along the way.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

