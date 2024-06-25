What Is the Level Cap in Tarisland? Max Level Explained

Tarisland is a new MMORPG that has garnered plenty of attention over its first few days since launch. If you’re looking to jump in or are playing already, one of your first questions with Tarisland is likely regarding the level cap.

What Is the Max Level in Tarisland?

Tarisland features interesting graphics and gameplay. Image via Tencent

The level cap works a little differently in Tarisland than it does in other MMORPGs. Instead of every player getting the same level cap from day one, the max levels are increasing each day after launch. This means that the level cap is going to be different one week from launch compared to release day.

The Tarisland developers stated the level cap steadily increasing is to encourage players to try out the nine different classes. When you find the one you want to main, you can then take advantage of the higher levels when they are released. By leveling up different classes, though, you can also easily go back to another character if you find your main to be lacking or simply want a change of pace.

When the increasing level caps stop, the max level in Tarisland will be level 40. It’s unlikely this max level is going to change even after Tarisland has been out for a while, but obviously, things can change over time.

The Level Caps in Tarisland

Below, you can see what the level caps are in Tarisland for each day after launch:

Day 1 : Level 20

Level 20 Day 2: Level 26

Day 3: Level 30

Day 4: Level 34

Day 5: Level 38

Day 6: Level 40

As you can see, one week after the launch of Tarisland is when the real max level is going to set in. This doesn’t make much of a difference for players who didn’t hop in right at launch, but early players have one week to try out different classes before the max level can be achieved.

Tarisland is available now.

