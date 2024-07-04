What Is the Max Weapon Level in The First Descendant?

The First Descendant is a game that is full of progression and that means you’ll be grinding towards the max weapon level as well. Here’s what the max weapon level is in The First Descendant.

What Is the Max Weapon Proficiency in The First Descendant?

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The max weapon level and proficiency in The First Descendant is level 30. Each weapon type has it’s own levels that you can increase and doing so will take plenty of time. Most of the time, the proficiency ranks are shared across weapons that contain the same name, so you won’t need to keep leveling every single item that you pick up. However, there are multiple weapon types within any given class. Even if you’ve been using weapons like assault rifles, you eventually will run into named options with higher rarity that require more grinding.

To increase the weapon level, you just need to complete missions, earn kills and simply have them equipped. Most of your experience for weapon proficiency will come from killing the hordes of enemies that appear on the map. But that doesn’t make the passive experience earned from having it equipped a negligible factor. They all work in tandem to help you level the items you need the most in your build.

You can further improve your weapons by taking them to the weapon bench in Albion and improving them there. But to keep improving them, you’ll need to research components with Anais.

Once you have the max weapon level ready to go on your favorite option, you will be able to equip more modules. More modules at a higher quality will directly translate to more damage and utility across the board. These may not be as obvious as the standard levels or the Mastery Ranks in the game, but they are just as important in the full equation. The sooner you build up all the levels across each class, the better.

The First Descendant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

