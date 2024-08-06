What Is the Opening Song for Dandadan?

There’s plenty of highly anticipated anime set to arrive in Fall 2024, but none are as hyped as Dandadan. Ahead of its release, details regarding the opening and closing songs for the anime have been leaked, and here’s what they have revealed about the music you’ll be hearing.

Recommended Videos

What Is Dandadan’s OP?

The opening song for Dandadan’s anime is “Otonoke” by the J-Pop duo Creepy Nuts. The song has leaked online alongside the anime’s opening, and it appears that they’ve perfectly captured the tone and vibe of the anime.

Anime fans will recognize Creepy Nuts from several anime contributions, most notably as the creators of Mashle Season 2’s viral opening “Bling-Bang-Bang-Born.”

“Otonoke” hasn’t yet been released through streaming services, so fans will need to wait before they’re able to jam the track at home. We’d expect this to happen either when the theatrical debut for the show happens in August, or later when the anime officially arrives in October.

What Is Dandadan’s Ending Song?

The ending song for Dandadan’s anime will be “Taidada” by Zutomayo. This Japanese artist has contributed to many anime series, most notably the second ending for Chainsaw Man, and the theme song for Drifting Home.

Just like the opening, the ending for Dandadan has been posted to social media ahead of its release confirming that this will be the song used for the show. There’s no official way to listen to “Taidada” right now, but once the show’s release gets closer we expect it to be shared via streaming services.

Dandadan’s first episodes will debut in theaters across Asia on Aug. 31. Other regions will follow it throughout September, and then every episode will be released and broadcast weekly in October. It’s going to be a big year for fans of Dandadan, and these songs are set to become the anthem.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy