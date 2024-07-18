What Is the Opening Song for My Deer Friend Nokotan?

There are plenty of great anime series in the Summer 2024 season, but one of the most unique and hilarious is My Deer Friend Nokotan. This new series has great music including its opening and closing themes, here’s a look at what each of these tracks are.

Recommended Videos

What Is the My Deer Friend Nokotan OP?

The opening song for My Deer Friend Nokotan is called “Shikairo Days” and it is performed by the Deer Club. You guessed it! This song was made specifically for the anime, and it is performed by the talented voice cast of the show.

If you’ve heard the song you’ll know that the refrain is the title of the manga, Shikanoko nokonoko koshitantan. This was the only direction that the team behind the song was given for making the hit, to use the manga’s name over and over again, everything else was entirely up to them.

The track isn’t just available on YouTube or before the anime, you can also enjoy “Shikairo Days” on Spotify, however, it might be tricky to find given that it is listed under the Japanese name.

What Is the Closing Song of My Deer Friend Nokotan?

The closing theme for My Deer Friend Nokotan is “Shika-senbei no Uta” which is another track from the Deer Club performed by the cast of the show. In this closing song, you’ll hear the voices of Megmui Han and Saki Fujita or the voices behind Shikanoko Noko and Koshi Torako.

Like the opening, you can find this track on Spotify under the Japanese listing. The best way to find this is by using the link above or searching the anime’s name.

If you want to enjoy the opening and closing themes of My Deer Friend Nokotan in all of their glory the series is available to stream on Crunchyroll right now with new episodes arriving each week.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy