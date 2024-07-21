What is the release date of Sevagoth Prime in Warframe?

Sevagoth Prime is on the way to Warframe. The spookiest Warframe of all is getting golden-edge treatment and will be up for grabs later this year.

Recommended Videos

When does Sevagoth Prime release?

Sevagoth Prime will be releasing in August this year with The Lotus Eaters update. We do not have an exact date at this time and will update this article when we do.

The release of Sevagoth Prime is great news for people who are interested in the Warframe but were never able to get past the idea of farming Railjack missions to get him. As a big Railjack fan, it didn’t bother me at all but I know there are some folks out there who just don’t venture into that mode at all.

All Sevagoth Abilities

Sevagoth is a very unique Warframe, consistent of Sevagoth himself and the Void Shadow that has latched on to him while he was lost in the temporal eddies of the Void. The two can separate and each has their own set of abilities. This makes for a fun mechanic, including a kind of “get out of jail free” card if you do get killed.

Sevagoth

Passive On death, become Sevagoth’s Shadow and fight to resurrect him by collecting souls to rebuild his tombstone. Reap Sevagoth’s Shadow flies outward ravaging enemies in his path. Survivors are damaged by Death’s Harvest over time. The souls of the dead fill the Death Well. Sow Plant a death seed in nearby targets to drain their lifeforce. Reap what has been sown to detonate afflicted enemies, dealing a percentage of their health as radial damage. The souls of the dead fill the Death Well. Gloom Summon a radial pulse wave that ensnares and slows enemies, siphoning their lifeforce for the Death Well. Allies within the wave steal health with each attack. Exalted Shadow When the Death Well fills to above 75%, Sevagoth’s Shadow form is ready to be released. Tear the enemy asunder with a collection of Melee-focused Abilities.

The Shadow

Embrace Ghostly hands pull enemies into a flailing mass. Consume Dash through enemies and rip out their souls to heal Shadow. Death’s Harvest Inflict nearby enemies with a harrowing condition. Reunite Sevagoth and his Shadow become one.

Sevagoth can be a very strong Warframe, especially when focusing on the nuke potential of his kit. He can put out a lot of damage, and the additional polarities of a Prime should just make it easier to get there.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy