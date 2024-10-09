It’s easy to get a read on a lot of the people who appear on 90 Day Fiance. They have trouble finding love in the United States, so they take their talents abroad. However, Tigerlily is different from the rest. But what is Tigerlily from 90 Day Fiance‘s job?

How Does Tigerlily From 90 Day Fiance Make a Living?

Once 90 Day Fiance viewers wrap their heads around how Tigerlily’s name came to be, they turn their sights to her professional life. After all, she’s not one to turn down a shopping trip, often flaunting her money during her appearances on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. But she rarely talks about her work on the show, leaving her career a bit of a mystery.

Well, while Tigerlily doesn’t talk about her job on the show, she’s not afraid to plug herself on social media. In her Instagram bio, she’s listed as the owner of Neige, which is described as “a conscious concept store,” and Make Money With Tiger, a digital course that claims to allow its client base to make money using their phones.

Tigerlily being the owner of two businesses may be a surprise to fans, but for those who know her past, it actually makes a lot of sense. Before beginning her journey on 90 Day Fiance and marrying Adnan Abdelfattah, she was married to Darren Taylor, the CEO of Tidel, a cash management solutions company. Tigerlily must have picked up a few tricks from her ex-husband and developed some of her own, becoming a successful entrepreneur in her own right.

However, her businesses aren’t the only source of money Tigerlily has. While talking about her previous marriage, she mentioned that she made sure she and the kids were “well taken care of,” seemingly revealing that Taylor either did or continues to provide support to them (via Yahoo). And then there’s the fame that comes from becoming a reality star. Tigerlily has over 700,000 followers on Instagram, which can open a lot of doors for people, especially with how passionate the 90 Day Fiance fanbase is.

And that’s what Tigerlily from 90 Day Fiance‘s job is. If you’re interested in more, here’s every couple from the 90 Day Fiance series that has had kids.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

