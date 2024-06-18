What is Warframe Arsenal Tuning?

If you have logged into Warframe recently, you may have gotten a message advising you about “Waframe arsenal tuning.” The most recent occurrence of this has been with the Jade Shadows release. If you have no idea what this actually means, I can give you some insight.

Warframe Arsenal Tuning, explained

While Digital Extremes constantly needs to balance the game and can never guarantee that a weapon or Warframe will retain its power curve, they still try to be nice when something gets absolutely smashed with the nerf hammers. A huge example of this was the Nourish ability through the Helminth system. Almost every build started to use it, and the benefit of it was reduced, but by then, the community had spent a lot of resources on it.

To compensate, the game had an “arsenal tuning,” which is when we receive some resources in return for dramatic changes that are made. It can be hard to know exactly what it is that has caused Digital Extremes to take this action in each patch, as lots of changes can happen in some patches.

For the Jade Shadows update, we received three Forma from the developers due to the extensive changes made to the resistances and statuses rework that was rolled out.

To help players revisit their builds following these changes, an inbox containing 3x Forma will be sent to all players today (June 18th) at 12pm ET today. Update 36 Jade Shadows patch notes

These changes saw some very dramatic alterations to how certain aspects of the damage system work, so it seems that the devs felt the need to take care of us a little and help us get stuck into some new builds with some new weapons.

