EA Sports College Football 25 has an impressive amount of customization. But for fans looking for even more, EA has announced the highly anticipated Team Builder feature. So, what modes does College Football 25 Team Builder work in?

Recommended Videos

#CFB25 Team Builder 🛠️



Hey everyone, we see your questions on Team Builder and when can you learn more!



Expect to see a Team Builder Campus Huddle around worldwide launch that includes additional information on what you can customize and the release date of the Team Builder… — CFBDirect (@CFBDirect) July 15, 2024

After the full launch of College Football 25 on July 19, EA will be launching the Team Builder website. The site will give players the ability to customize their own teams, with several options available. With all of the tools, fans can look forward to designing their own uniforms, helmets, fields, and logos. This allows players to fully design every aspect of a team’s branding. These creations can then be uploaded to the cloud and downloaded by other users, meaning fans can share their custom content. However, Team Builder will only be available in two modes at launch – Play Now and Dynasty.

Play Now allows for simple matchups between teams, allowing friends or foes to get into the action and play a game together or against one another. In Dynasty, players assume the role of a coach and can manage a team for as long as they want. This mode’s features are extensive, and Team Builder is a fitting addition since it already has such a strong focus on customization and building legacy. Unfortunately, Team Builder is not available in Road to Glory or Ultimate Team, which will likely disappoint some fans.

Related: How to Invite Friends & Start an Online Dynasty in College Football 25

And that’s what modes EA Sports College Football 25 Team Builder works in. Team Builder and its website will be available after the game launches leaves its Early Access period on July 19.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy