What Multi-Kills Are in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) & How to Get Them

It’s hard enough to take out one opponent in Call of Duty, but sometimes, the game asks you to get more than one kill at a time. Here’s what multi-kills are in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and how to get them.

What Are Multi-Kills in MW3?

When you’re grinding challenges, MW3 may ask you to pull off some strange feats. You may have to shoot someone through a wall or take them out while the Blacklight Flashlight is attached. However, one of the more difficult tasks involves killing multiple enemies.

To get multi-kills, you must kill two or more enemies in rapid succession. That means there can’t be any pause between you taking out your first bad guy and the next. Another important thing to note is that multi-kills can only be pulled off in Multiplayer, so Warzone and Zombie players can’t get away with trying to sneak them in. Thankfully, there are some tricks that will help you pull off multi-kills in MW3 with ease.

How to Get Multi-Kills in MW3

The easiest way to get multi-kills in MW3 is to play Hardcore modes. They make it so players are always one-shot, which sounds like a dream. Of course, that also means you’re easier to kill, but if you really lock in, you’ll be able to take out enemies quickly and efficiently.

If you aren’t a Hardcore enthusiast and want to play regular Multiplayer, try using weapons with large magazines, as they will allow you to prolong gunfights without having to reload and risk losing that second kill. It also helps to play on small maps in Multiplayer, as players are more likely to crowd up and become easy pickings.

And that’s what multi-kills are in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and how to get them.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.